Ventum Cap Mkts Weighs in on RediShred Capital Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for RediShred Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, August 29th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Schilling now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for RediShred Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on RediShred Capital from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of KUT stock opened at C$3.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$57.65 million, a P/E ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.46. RediShred Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$2.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.60.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates corporate shredding locations.

