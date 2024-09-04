Ventum Cap Mkts Weighs in on RediShred Capital Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for RediShred Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, August 29th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Schilling now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for RediShred Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.
Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on RediShred Capital from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th.
RediShred Capital Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of KUT stock opened at C$3.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$57.65 million, a P/E ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.46. RediShred Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$2.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.60.
About RediShred Capital
RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates corporate shredding locations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RediShred Capital
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- What is a Dividend King?
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.