Verge (XVG) Trading 4.9% Lower This Week

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Verge has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $57.87 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,700.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.08 or 0.00544323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009905 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00113440 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.06 or 0.00301655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00031039 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00036257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00079139 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.