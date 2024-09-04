Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.900-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $914.3 million-$951.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $936.2 million. Verint Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.20.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.87. 936,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.04. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $221.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.71 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,585,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $161,662.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,898,762 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

