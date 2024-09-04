VERITY Wealth Advisors Has $634,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 373,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,209,000 after buying an additional 43,733 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 115,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 59,261 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,041,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,274,000 after buying an additional 77,184 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average is $52.79. The company has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

