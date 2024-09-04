Vertcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.05 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0577 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $13,651.29 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,333.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.70 or 0.00549763 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00009925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.27 or 0.00114085 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.32 or 0.00305895 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00031673 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00036450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00078645 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,189,097 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

