VIBE (VIBE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $393.95

VIBE (VIBE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Over the last week, VIBE has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One VIBE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $314,485.70 and $393.95 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

VIBE Profile

VIBE launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform’s marketplaces.”

