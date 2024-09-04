Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.38. 610,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,892. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

