Visa Foundation Has $166.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Visa Foundation reduced its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,721,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up about 70.9% of Visa Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Visa Foundation’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $166,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

BATS:ESGV opened at $97.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.