Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.52

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and traded as low as $3.41. Vistagen Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 45,000 shares trading hands.
Vistagen Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $88.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11.
Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Vistagen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,421.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistagen Therapeutics
About Vistagen Therapeutics
Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.
