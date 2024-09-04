Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

Vontier has a dividend payout ratio of 3.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vontier to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

VNT stock opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Vontier had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Vontier’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VNT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

