VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.89

VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.89 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments stock opened at GBX 44 ($0.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 28.78 and a current ratio of 180.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 43.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.72. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 74.19 ($0.98). The firm has a market cap of £122.44 million, a P/E ratio of -488.89 and a beta of 0.58.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

