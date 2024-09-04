Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.00

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24), with a volume of 20 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.25).

Walker Crips Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,800.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Walker Crips Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Walker Crips Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,000.00%.

About Walker Crips Group

Walker Crips Group plc engages in the provision of financial products and services to private and professional clients in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Financial Planning & Wealth Management, and Software as a Service. The company offers investment management services, such as discretionary bespoke and model portfolio, as well as advisory managed and dealing services; and financial planning services comprising cash flow planning, pensions and retirement planning, self-invested personal pensions (SIPP)/small self-administered schemes (SSAS), investment, tax planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, and protection services to individuals, families, businesses, and trusts.

