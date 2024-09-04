Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 430 ($5.65) target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WOSG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.79) target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 500 ($6.57) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 474.17 ($6.23).

Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group stock opened at GBX 388.40 ($5.11) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69. Watches of Switzerland Group has a twelve month low of GBX 324 ($4.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 728 ($9.57). The firm has a market cap of £930.49 million, a PE ratio of 1,553.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 397.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 385.48.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

