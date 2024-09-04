Wealth Effects LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in ARM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ARM in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ARM in the first quarter worth about $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in ARM by 45.3% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in ARM during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ARM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Daiwa America upgraded ARM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,220,831. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.35. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. ARM’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

