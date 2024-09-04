Wealth Effects LLC Sells 101 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Effects LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $362.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,809. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $356.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.98. The firm has a market cap of $359.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

