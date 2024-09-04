Wealth Effects LLC Sells 259 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wealth Effects LLC reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,326,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $62.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

