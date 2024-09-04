Wealth Effects LLC Trims Stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Wealth Effects LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 424.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,157,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,737,000 after acquiring an additional 937,265 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,923,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,917.9% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 590,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 561,298 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,006,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after buying an additional 382,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,946,000 after buying an additional 283,654 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 345,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,628. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $18.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.24%. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

