WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,723,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,322,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IVE traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.63. 30,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,411. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.57 and a 200 day moving average of $183.97. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $196.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

