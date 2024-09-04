Weaver Capital Management LLC Acquires 419 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,848 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,475,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $178.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $245.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.22 and its 200 day moving average is $170.95.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.