Weaver Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Weaver Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,515 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,756 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 258.0% during the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Comcast stock opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

