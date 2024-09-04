Weaver Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.95.

Dollar General Stock Down 4.3 %

Dollar General stock opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.34. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

