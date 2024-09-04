Weaver Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $3,112,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $341.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.67. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $233.18 and a fifty-two week high of $345.08.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.77.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

