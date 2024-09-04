Weaver Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Weaver Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $112.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.00 and a 200 day moving average of $108.87. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

