Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,743,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113,707 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Webster Financial worth $75,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $4,438,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 65,740 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,329,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 171,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 27,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 111,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,366.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,366.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $706,098. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

Webster Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

WBS stock opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $36.36 and a 52 week high of $53.39. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

