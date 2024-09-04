Wedbush Begins Coverage on Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spyre Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

NASDAQ SYRE opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.93. Spyre Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $47.97.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

