Wedbush Begins Coverage on Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.17% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Spyre Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Spyre Therapeutics
Spyre Therapeutics Trading Down 7.5 %
Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Spyre Therapeutics
Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spyre Therapeutics
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Stocks to Own if You Are Bearish on The Market
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Wingstop The Perfect Fast Casual Restaurant Model?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Why Salesforce Is a Sleeping Giant on the Verge of Waking Up
Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.