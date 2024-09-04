Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.14

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.14 and traded as low as C$23.73. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$23.91, with a volume of 76,577 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WTE

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.89. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of C$105.62 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.6754825 earnings per share for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.29%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

(Get Free Report)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.