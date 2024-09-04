Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

Westwater Resources stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. Westwater Resources has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

