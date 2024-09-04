Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $108.19, but opened at $102.31. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $102.31, with a volume of 926 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Robert J. Keady sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $146,977.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,312.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $126,023.79. Following the sale, the president now owns 96,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,854.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 5,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $581,493.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 921,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,860,817.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average is $66.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $151.12 million during the quarter.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 11.52%.

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLFC. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter worth $69,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

