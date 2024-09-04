Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 24,235 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $708.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.50). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

