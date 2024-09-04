Wolverine Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,154 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 47.0% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,471,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 790,130 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,649,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 807,460 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 1,011,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 209,674 shares in the last quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. increased its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 788.2% during the 4th quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 121,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 107,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

ASG opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Announces Dividend

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

