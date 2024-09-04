Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 29,000 Shares of Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 2.90% of Oak Woods Acquisition worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $783,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition by 351.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 289,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 225,635 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Woods Acquisition by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 185,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,469 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAKU opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Oak Woods Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81.

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses that operate in the public and private healthcare, medical services, and technology-enabled healthcare services sectors, as well as enterprise services, artificial intelligence, culture and media, computer and internet technologies, new consumer brands, blockchain, and other areas in the Asia-pacific region.

