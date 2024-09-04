Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,155 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

CII stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

