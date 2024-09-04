Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $2.15 Million in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in Nuvei by 1,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Nuvei during the second quarter valued at $16,190,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at $10,239,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the 4th quarter worth about $6,776,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Nuvei by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,347,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,783,000 after acquiring an additional 179,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Shares of NVEI opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -831.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average is $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nuvei Co. has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $33.78.

Nuvei Dividend Announcement

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nuvei Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nuvei from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

