Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 143,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 4.33% of Nova Vision Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition by 225.2% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 183,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 126,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NOVV stock opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 million, a PE ratio of 609.50 and a beta of -0.01. Nova Vision Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Profile

Nova Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on sourcing opportunities that are in the PropTech, FinTech, ConsumerTech, supply chain management industries, or technology companies that serve these or other sectors.

