Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 23,546 Shares of Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,546 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 2.65% of Canna-Global Acquisition worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNGL. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,690,000. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.
CNGL stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06.
Canna-Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search of target business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.
