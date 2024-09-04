Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 5,464 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,464 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,962,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,170,000 after buying an additional 178,102 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,904,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,651,000 after acquiring an additional 448,338 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,066,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,237,000 after acquiring an additional 55,833 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,752,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,615,000 after purchasing an additional 686,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,860,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $18.68.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $105.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.95 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.83%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

