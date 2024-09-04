Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 6,531 Shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 306,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,531 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Metal Sky Star Acquisition were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSSA. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $386,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSSA opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Company Profile

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

