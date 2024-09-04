Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 75,371 Shares of ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,371 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.38% of ClimateRock worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ClimateRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLRC opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41. ClimateRock has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

