Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WDS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie upgraded Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodside Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

WDS stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.83. 605,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,582. Woodside Energy Group has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDS. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,826,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,359,000 after acquiring an additional 369,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,961,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $3,283,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 459.6% in the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 131,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 108,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 213.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 137,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 93,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

