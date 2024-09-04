Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Workday comprises 3.6% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,491,149,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Workday by 17,345.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,068,000 after buying an additional 925,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,549,000 after buying an additional 437,215 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $85,994,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,998,000 after acquiring an additional 301,463 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.15.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $17,525,885.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,059,998.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $12,240,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,563,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $17,525,885.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,059,998.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 449,410 shares of company stock valued at $100,631,138 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.78. The stock had a trading volume of 272,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,206,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.68. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

