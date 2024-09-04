World Mobile Token (WMT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $881,297.39

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $104.79 million and $881,297.39 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00038159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012981 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000094 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 620,836,774 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

