Wormhole (W) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $23.44 Million

Wormhole (W) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Wormhole token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges. Wormhole has a market cap of $507.80 million and approximately $23.44 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wormhole has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Wormhole Profile

Wormhole was first traded on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,577,873,594 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.19495088 USD and is down -7.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $22,031,223.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wormhole should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wormhole using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

