Wrapped CRO Price Reaches $0.0783 on Major Exchanges (WCRO)

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Wrapped CRO has a market cap of $67.41 million and approximately $821,599.93 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped CRO token can now be purchased for $0.0783 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Wrapped CRO Token Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 860,411,720 tokens. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 861,182,672.2915112. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.07755625 USD and is down -4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $929,295.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped CRO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

