Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $31.12 Million

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Wrapped Matic has a total market capitalization of $44.67 million and approximately $31.12 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000665 BTC on exchanges.

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 116,792,335 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 114,329,539.14758542. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.3899148 USD and is down -5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3357 active market(s) with $26,999,655.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

