Wrapped Pulse Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Pulse has a market cap of $277.62 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Pulse alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Wrapped Pulse

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,843,020,191,291 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,838,983,288,343.564. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00003262 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $3,216,349.35 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Pulse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Pulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Pulse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.