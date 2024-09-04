Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Pulse has a total market cap of $281.51 million and $2.31 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Wrapped Pulse Token Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,844,265,989,807 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,842,810,460,177.6. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00003128 USD and is down -4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $1,797,596.43 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

