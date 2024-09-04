Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18.25 Million

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $13.11 billion and approximately $18.25 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,422,899,384 coins and its circulating supply is 87,422,899,423 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,422,899,384.49226 with 87,422,899,423.48872 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.15165667 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $20,957,610.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

