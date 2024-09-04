XYO Market Capitalization Achieves $59.97 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $59.97 million and $942,502.10 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,447.73 or 1.00078935 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007918 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012646 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007600 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00430707 USD and is down -8.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $736,198.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

