Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.350-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $420.0 million-$421.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.5 million. Yext also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.110-0.120 EPS.

Yext Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.92. 1,330,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,773. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.80 and a beta of 1.21. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $9.35.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $95.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.35 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. Analysts predict that Yext will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $7.25 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yext

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 125,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Featured Articles

