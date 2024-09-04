Zcash Price Tops $29.49 on Major Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $481.55 million and approximately $57.01 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $29.49 or 0.00050973 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00037090 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012757 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

